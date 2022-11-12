SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 11, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 11, 2022.

David Lee Jenkins, 54, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; theft less than $1,000; contempt of court.

Joshua Craig Litterial Espree, 32, Lake Charles: Two counts contempt of court; display of plates; possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark.

Joseph Clyde Williams, 47, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Trelon James Tarver, 21, Sulphur: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent a Schedule I narcotic; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.

Warrick Terrell Mcquartin, 48, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Myia Faith Ardoin, 28, Lake Charles: Obtaining leased movables by false representation; illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Timothy Patrick Lee, 40, DeQuincy: Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.

