50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 11, 2022

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 11, 2022.
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 11, 2022.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 11, 2022.

David Lee Jenkins, 54, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; theft less than $1,000; contempt of court.

Joshua Craig Litterial Espree, 32, Lake Charles: Two counts contempt of court; display of plates; possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark.

Joseph Clyde Williams, 47, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Trelon James Tarver, 21, Sulphur: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent a Schedule I narcotic; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.

Warrick Terrell Mcquartin, 48, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Myia Faith Ardoin, 28, Lake Charles: Obtaining leased movables by false representation; illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Timothy Patrick Lee, 40, DeQuincy: Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation

Latest News

road closed generic
I-10 East re-opened at Toomey/Starks exit
The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the morning...
LCPD investigating homicide on 7th Street
I-10 East closed at Toomey/Starks exit
I-10 East closed at Toomey/Starks exit
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and storms this evening will bring a big cooldown for several days ahead