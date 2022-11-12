50/50 Thursdays
Pack the Tent brings in a year of meals for those in need in Lake Charles

By Jade Moreau
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thanks to Southwest Louisiana, hundreds of people will be fed hot meals for another year.

The annual Pack The Tent event was held today, and our crews were at Abraham’s Tent collecting donations that will be used to feed those in need.

From 6 in the morning to 6:30 in the evening, volunteers collected donations during the event.

“We’ve been doing this for 37 years, and this really works for us and our community, but we can’t do it without the community’s help,” director Pearl Cole said.

KPLC and Home Furniture partners with Abraham’s Tent each year to collect food and household cleaning items, feeding the hundreds of people that walk through the doors of 2424 Fruge St.

“A typically day for us is 200 people,” Cole said. “It can be more; it can be less. Less when people have money and food stamps and more when they run out of the money and food stamps. More during the holiday season when children are out of school.”

Cole said the community continues to show their support each and every year.

“Most people just don’t believe that we can stock it for an entire year, but believe me,” Cole said. “I have not purchased a canned good since last year.”

