Lake Charles ice cream shop announces closure, clears out inventory

Boombox Frozen Pops and Ice Cream on Country Club Road will be closing permanently on December...
Boombox Frozen Pops and Ice Cream announced on Facebook that the shop is going out of business.(Boombox/Facebook)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Sad news for ice cream lovers in the Lake Area - a local business in closing their doors at the end of this year.

Boombox Frozen Pops and Ice Cream is asking fans to make an extra visit to their Country Club Road shop so their remaining inventory does not go to waste before they permanently close on Dec. 30.

The ‘80s-inspired shop sold its first gourmet pop in 2014 and has been around for some of the most difficult years SWLA has faced.

“It is difficult to say if it has been the pandemic, catastrophic weather events, major road construction leading into our area of town, the economy, or just plain old bad luck,” creator Nick Villaume wrote on Facebook.

Villaume said the business cannot survive the slow winter months after their summer revenue declined this year.

“Serving you has been our greatest joy and we will never forget the smiles on your faces,” he wrote.

Anyone interested in buying Boombox or leasing the space can email nick@boomboxpops.com.

