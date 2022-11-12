I-10 East closed at Toomey/Starks exit

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -I-10 east is closed at the Toomey/Starks exit due to a diesel spill.

The diesel was spilled during the recovery of an 18-wheeler that was involved in a single-vehicle crash, according to Louisiana State Police. The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday

Cleanup crews are on scene.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted at the Toomey/Starks exit to U.S. 90 west to La. 3063, back to I-10 east.

There is no estimated time of when the road will reopen.

