Freshman LB Perkins shines as Tigers escape Arkansas with 13-10 win

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - No. 7 LSU (8-2, 6-1 SEC) struggled offensively against SEC West rival Arkansas (5-5, 2-4 SEC) on the road in chilly Fayetteville, Ark. but escaped with a win over the Razorbacks on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The Tigers came away with a close 13-10 victory.

They struggled in pass protection, allowing seven sacks, and quarterback Jayden Daniels turned the ball over twice. One was on an interception and the other came on a fumble. However, the Razorbacks could not capitalize on the turnovers.

Running back Josh Williams was the lone bright spot offensively, as he rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

True freshman linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. continued to show why he is one of the top linebackers and players in the country, as he finished with four sacks and two forced fumbles.

Harold Perkins threw up before today’s game with flu, says @LSUfootball @CoachBrianKelly. Kelly then made an MJ reference to him.



“Who’s MJ?” Perkins asked.



“God I’m getting old.” #LSU — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) November 12, 2022

BJ Ojulari says Harold Perkins knows who MJ is. Perkins just likes messing with people. #LSU — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) November 12, 2022

Through the first half of the game, the Tigers had less than 150 yards of total offense.

They started the game with a good drive before Daniels threw his second interception of the season to Latavious Birni, stopping the first drive for LSU. The Razorbacks could not take advantage of the early turnover and were forced to punt.

Arkansas took an early 3-0 lead on a 28-yard field goal from Cam Little. The Tigers then fumbled, turning the ball over for the second time. However, the defense stood tall, forcing a turnover on downs inside the LSU 10-yard line.

LSU capitalized on Arkansas’ first turnover of the game, as Damian Ramos tied the game on a 38-yard field goal. Ramos added three more on a 29-yard field goal to give the Tigers a 6-3 lead at halftime.

Williams plunged into the end zone from one yard out to cap off a five-play, 40-yard drive for the Tigers’ first touchdown of the game, giving LSU a 13-3 lead.

On the Razorbacks’ fourth drive of the second half, Cade Fortin connected with Matt Landers for a 40-yard touchdown to cut LSU’s lead to 13-10 late in the third quarter.

LSU will return home to host UAB on Saturday, Nov. 19 with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m.

