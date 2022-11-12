FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold weather around for Sunday with more rain Monday night

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Chilly weather will stick around throughout the upcoming week. Thanks to the passage of the last cold front, high temperatures for our Sunday will once again remain in the 50′s even with abundant sunshine. At night will be even colder with temperatures into the 30′s expected away from the immediate coast! So if you have any outdoor plans Sunday you won’t have to worry about any rain, but be sure to bring a jacket and warm clothes.

Temperatures will remain much cooler than normal throughout the week (KPLC)

We will have the next chance of rain on Monday as the next low pressure system approaches. Right now it looks like the morning and afternoon will feature increasing clouds and afternoon temps still in the 50′s. In fact, our high temperatures may be set during the evening rather than earlier on. The evening is when rain begins to enter the area. Most of SW Louisiana will receive showers and embedded downpours, but a few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out especially along and south of I-10 as temperatures warm in the late afternoon and early evening. Luckily, the low pressure system and cold front sweeps through early Tuesday morning, and much improved but still chilly weather will arrive for Tuesday afternoon.

Another cold front pushes through late Monday night bringing more rain with it. (KPLC)

The rest of the week looks to feature cool weather with high’s in the 50′s during the day, so the cold pattern looks to stick around for a while. We’ll see some clearing throughout the day on Tuesday and a sunny day for Wednesday. Our next chance of rain looks to arrive by late week as another disturbance approaches the area, though models differ significantly about how much and where any rain falls. Of course, we’ll keep you updated on it as we get closer.

- Max Lagano

