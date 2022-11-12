Cameron Police Jurors continue to mull over redistricting

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - Cameron Police Jurors may work on redistricting down to the wire. They took it up again yesterday but wound up with a tie vote.

In a straw poll, the public made it clear they don’t want eight or more police jurors in Cameron Parish where they’ve lost population.

Only 5,617 people live in Cameron Parish, according to parish officials. Yet, there’s even a map with nine jurors.

That would mean each juror would represent 624 people, compared to Calcasieu police jurors, for example, who each represent slightly over 14,000 people.

Part of the rub is that with a smaller number of jurors, a couple of incumbents would have to run against each other. The parish pays each juror about $14,000 a year for their service, so the more jurors the greater the cost.

Some jurors say it’s not about money, but about better representation.

At this point they seem to be hopelessly deadlocked, with four jurors in favor and four members against the notion.

They decided to postpone action until another day, though in part of the meeting everyone seemed to be talking at once.

Then District Attorney Tom Barrett advised that they should return “for a special meeting on this issue within the next week or 10 days. If we don’t resolve it then another week or 10 days until you decide or you just ultimately reach an impasse.”

Finally, jurors agreed to a special meeting Monday afternoon for Cameron police jurors to take another stab at redistricting.

That special meeting takes place at 5 p.m. Monday in the police jury meeting room in Cameron.

