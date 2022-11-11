Westlake Council member-elect avoids runoff by three votes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It happens after every election - election officials gather to open and verify the numbers on the voting machines.

It gives everyone a chance to marvel at some extremely close results and proves every vote does count.

Election officials went to the Calcasieu voting machine warehouse to open the machines and verify numbers. It’s part of Louisiana’s checks and balances to assure the integrity of our elections.

“That’s why Louisiana’s process is so strong because we have so many checks and balances all the way from the bottom of the process to the top and top down. And that’s what differentiates us and why we’re so highly rated on our administration and also our integrity,” said Calcasieu Clerk of Court Lynn Jones.

And if you didn’t vote because you think your vote doesn’t really matter, ask Clay Rougeou, who was elected to Westlake Council District C.

To win, he had to have more than half the votes cast in the race. He avoided a runoff by three votes.

“This race really showed the importance of getting out to vote with only being out of the runoff by three votes. Definitely, every vote counts,” said Rougeou.

This will be Rougeou’s first time holding an elected office.

With today’s voting machines, Jones said the possibility of human error is eliminated.

Jones said future machines will be even better. One he likes prints a paper receipt after each vote.

“It also prints out a ballot that they can look at and this is on paper and say, ‘okay, this is how I voted,’ and they cast their ballot. And that paper ballot is stored in a lock box,” said Jones.

He said today the only slight chance for error is with mail-in ballots. Candidates can ask for a recount, though they have to pay for it.

“It would be one by one and we would count every ballot in that particular race and there is a cost,” he said.

Jones says the candidate would have to pay $150 for each election supervisor and secretary of state employee, so it could cost up to a couple thousand dollars.

