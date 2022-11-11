50/50 Thursdays
VIDEO: Demolition begins on damaged KPLC building

Timelapse of the demolition claw going to work on KPLC's hurricane-damaged building.
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Out with the old to make room for the new - the demolition has begun on part of our old KPLC building.

A section of Division Street is blocked off while the tear-down takes place.

The hurricane-damaged section will be removed to make room for new construction on what will be KPLC and FOX29′s main studios and offices.

We are continuing to work out of our newsroom while the rest of the building is torn down. Our construction crew put up temporary walls to block off the old studio, break room and offices and came in with the claw this week.

We’re in close quarters for now, but we know the finished product will be worth the wait!

Check out our plans for the new building HERE.

