50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

TDL: Bi-district round of playoffs

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLICK HERE for final scores.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The playoffs have arrived, albeit with a new format.

The old class system was done away with - Select and Non-select teams are now divided into four divisions each.

Seventeen local teams made the playoffs.

After the games, we’ll have scores and highlights on Touchdown Live at 10:15 p.m.

Local pairings

Division I (Non-Select)

Division II (Non-Select)

  • #1 Iowa: Bye, advances automatically to the Regional round.
  • #24 Pearl River @ #9 Leesville
  • #25 Jennings @ #8 Plaquemine
  • #21 Northwest @ #12 Iota
  • #11 St. Martinville 28, #22 DeRidder 7 (Thursday)

Division III (Non-Select)

  • #24 Red River @ #9 Rosepine
  • #25 Westlake @ #8 Pine

Division IV (Non-Select)

  • #17 East Beauregard @ #16 General Trass
  • #24 Varnado @ #9 Welsh
  • #21 Franklin @ #12 Oakdale
  • #20 Gueydan @ #13 Oberlin
  • #4 Basile: Bye, advances automatically to the Regional round.
  • #19 LaSalle @ #14 Grand Lake
  • #22 Lake Arthur @ #11 Arcadia
  • #23 Elton @ #10 East Feliciana

Division I (Select)

Division II (Select)

  • #24 Northside @ #9 St. Louis Catholic

Division III (Select)

  • #19 Lake Charles College Prep @ #14 N.I. Catholic

Division IV (Select)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation

Latest News

National Signing Day is a big one in the world of college athletics as high school student...
Sports Persons of the Week - College Signees
IOWA SOFTBALL
Three from Iowa announce intentions to play college softball
SOUTH BEAU TRACK
South Beauregard’s Spooner signs letter of intent with LSU
ROSEPINE BASEBALL
Rosepine High School hosts Signing Day for two student-athletes