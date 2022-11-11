TDL: Bi-district round of playoffs
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The playoffs have arrived, albeit with a new format.
The old class system was done away with - Select and Non-select teams are now divided into four divisions each.
Seventeen local teams made the playoffs.
After the games, we’ll have scores and highlights on Touchdown Live at 10:15 p.m.
Local pairings
- #1 Iowa: Bye, advances automatically to the Regional round.
- #24 Pearl River @ #9 Leesville
- #25 Jennings @ #8 Plaquemine
- #21 Northwest @ #12 Iota
- #11 St. Martinville 28, #22 DeRidder 7 (Thursday)
- #24 Red River @ #9 Rosepine
- #25 Westlake @ #8 Pine
- #17 East Beauregard @ #16 General Trass
- #24 Varnado @ #9 Welsh
- #21 Franklin @ #12 Oakdale
- #20 Gueydan @ #13 Oberlin
- #4 Basile: Bye, advances automatically to the Regional round.
- #19 LaSalle @ #14 Grand Lake
- #22 Lake Arthur @ #11 Arcadia
- #23 Elton @ #10 East Feliciana
- #24 Northside @ #9 St. Louis Catholic
- #19 Lake Charles College Prep @ #14 N.I. Catholic
