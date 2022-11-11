TDL: Bi-district round of playoffs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The playoffs have arrived, albeit with a new format.

The old class system was done away with - Select and Non-select teams are now divided into four divisions each.

Seventeen local teams made the playoffs.

After the games, we’ll have scores and highlights on Touchdown Live at 10:15 p.m.

Local pairings

Division I (Non-Select)

Division II (Non-Select)

#1 Iowa: Bye, advances automatically to the Regional round.

#24 Pearl River @ #9 Leesville

#25 Jennings @ #8 Plaquemine

#21 Northwest @ #12 Iota

#11 St. Martinville 28, #22 DeRidder 7 (Thursday)

Division III (Non-Select)

#24 Red River @ #9 Rosepine

#25 Westlake @ #8 Pine

Division IV (Non-Select)

#17 East Beauregard @ #16 General Trass

#24 Varnado @ #9 Welsh

#21 Franklin @ #12 Oakdale

#20 Gueydan @ #13 Oberlin

#4 Basile: Bye, advances automatically to the Regional round.

#19 LaSalle @ #14 Grand Lake

#22 Lake Arthur @ #11 Arcadia

#23 Elton @ #10 East Feliciana

Division I (Select)

Division II (Select)

#24 Northside @ #9 St. Louis Catholic

Division III (Select)

#19 Lake Charles College Prep @ #14 N.I. Catholic

Division IV (Select)

