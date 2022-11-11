50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 10, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 10, 2022.

Tiffani Mae Nicosia, 33, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Wesley Ray Green, 59, Sulphur: Child endangerment; false imprisonment (2 charges).

Shonda Culpepper Berry, 44, Vinton: Domestic abuse.

Fredrick Javon Fenner, 35, Lake Charles: Attempted home invasion; trespassing; resisting an officer.

Francisco Javier Almestica-Cordero, 27, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Daniel Markeil Smith, 39, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court.

Jamari Dejean Joseph, 30, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.

Manuela Martha Miller, 51, Theodore, AL: Reckless operation; unauthorized texting.

Krista Loralie Jones, 33, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Terry Wayne Wiley Jr., 38, Bell City, TX: Third offense DWI.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Evening showers in store Friday with colder weather soon
Rain moves in
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Friday & Weekend forecast
What started out as a lake Charles couple’s hobby, turned into a thrifter’s paradise
Antique store forced to leave downtown Lake Charles location after 12 years
Robert Sandberg, 86, of Lafayette
SILVER ALERT: 86-year-old man reported missing from Lafayette