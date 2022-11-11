SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 10, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 10, 2022.

Tiffani Mae Nicosia, 33, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Wesley Ray Green, 59, Sulphur: Child endangerment; false imprisonment (2 charges).

Shonda Culpepper Berry, 44, Vinton: Domestic abuse.

Fredrick Javon Fenner, 35, Lake Charles: Attempted home invasion; trespassing; resisting an officer.

Francisco Javier Almestica-Cordero, 27, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Daniel Markeil Smith, 39, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court.

Jamari Dejean Joseph, 30, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.

Manuela Martha Miller, 51, Theodore, AL: Reckless operation; unauthorized texting.

Krista Loralie Jones, 33, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Terry Wayne Wiley Jr., 38, Bell City, TX: Third offense DWI.

