Sports Persons of the Week - College Signees

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - National Signing Day is a big one in the world of college athletics as high school student athletes from all over the nation make their college decisions official by signing their National Letter of Intent, and in Southwest Louisiana, that is no different. There were a total of 32 different student athletes from 10 different high schools around SWLA who have signed/will sign, or verbally committed over the past two weeks.

Student athletes signing/verbally committing:

Barbe: Donovan Lasalle, Oklahoma State, baseball Landon Victorian, LSU, baseball (junior, verbal commitment) Mikaylah Manley, University of Louisiana at Monroe, basketball

DeQuincy: Reese Ashworth, LSUE, baseball

Iowa: Kamryn Broussard, Grambling State, softball

Kinder: Griffin Cooley, LSU, baseball Hadley Lemons, LSUE, softball Megan Fuselier, LSUE, softball (verbal commitment)

Rosepine: Chloe Bennett, Southeastern, softball (transferring from LSUE) Grant Ducote, LSUE, baseball Jake Smith, Louisiana Tech, baseball

Sam Houston: Breanna Fontenot, Southeastern, softball Brylie Fontenot, McNeese, softball Dylan Thompson, LSU, baseball Jolie Dore, Louisiana Christian, softball Lexi Dibbley, McNeese, softball Sam Ardoin, Texas, baseball

Singer: Tate Hess, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, baseball

South Beauregard: Trinity Spooner, LSU, track and field

St. Louis Catholic: Ella Segura, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, track and field (signing next week) Jake LaRocca, Louisiana Tech, baseball Kenzie Touchet, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, track and field (signing next week) Paris Guillory, Louisiana Tech, basketball Reid Snider, Louisiana Tech, baseball Ross Anderson, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, golf (signing next week)

Sulphur: Cooper Devall, McNeese, baseball Dillion Bird, Southeastern, baseball Gage Trahan, McNeese, baseball Jake Brown, LSU, baseball Kohl Navarre, McNeese, baseball Landen East, Southeastern, golf Luke Benoit, University of Texas at Tyler, baseball



“It’s a blessing, I mean all of the hard work I put in throughout the years, finally putting it on paper, it just means a lot, all the hard work I put in is finally paying off” said LSU baseball signee Dylan Thompson.

“It’s a great feeling, its been anticipated for a long time, a lot of hard work went into it, and it’s just relieving for it not to be done, but for it to be the next step” said Southeastern softball signee Breanna Fontenot.

The athletes were surrounded by their friends, family, coaches, teammates, and teachers when they made their college decisions official, which they each said was very important for them to have that support system surrounding them.

“It’s awesome, I mean I love every one of these guys playing baseball, signing as well, I wish them all the best, I get lucky enough to go play with {Dillion} Bird, he’ll be out there at Southeastern with me, and the support group, everyone here, it’s just awesome” said Southeastern golf signee.

“That means everything honestly, all my friends, family, everybody here that loves me, and I love them, it’s just so heartwarming” said McNeese signee Brylie Fontenot.

Additionally, numerous athletes are fortunate enough to continue on to their next journey alongside their current teammates, who will also be going to the same school.

When asked what their goals were heading into their final seasons at their respective high schools, all 30 high school seniors had the same answer; a state, or national championship.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.