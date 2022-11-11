SILVER ALERT: 86-year-old man reported missing from Lafayette

Lafayette, La. (KPLC) - Police are searching for an elderly man who was reported missing from Lafayatte Thursday.

Robert Sandberg, 86, was last seen at his home on Eastland Drive at 2 p.m., according to Louisiana State Police. He was wearing a dark green Callaway pullover shirt, khaki shorts and black tennis shoes.

Silver Alert: Robert Sandberg, 86, of Lafayette, Louisiana (Louisiana State Police)

Sandberg is 5-foot-9 and weighs 166 pounds. He was traveling in a silver 2014 Nissan Sentra with the Louisiana license place 892FJQ.

Sandberg has a medical condition that may impair his judgement, according to LSP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600 or dial 911.

