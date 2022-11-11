Oakdale authorities investigating hit-and-run on Hwy 10

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities in Oakdale are asking for the public’s assistance in their investigation of a hit-and-run on Hwy 10.

The Oakdale Police Department says resident Carl Buxton, 46, was struck and seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident on Hwy 10 around 11:18 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the incident to please contact the Oakdale Police Department at (318) 335-0290.

