Mermentau woman killed in Jeff Davis crash

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A 58-year-old Mermentau woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of La. 1126 and U.S. 90 in Jeff Davis Parish shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.

State Trooper Derek Senegal, with Troop D, said 58-year-old Michael Prather, of Rayne, was driving a 2001 Dodge pickup truck eastbound on 1126 when he ran the stop sign at the intersection. He struck a 2000 Ford Expedition, which then traveled into the westbound lane of travel and struck a 2013 Toyota pickup truck.

Hydle was a front-seat passenger in the Ford Expedition and was properly restrained, Senegal said.

She was transported to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, Senegal said. All three drivers were properly restrained and suffered injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

Senegal said toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

