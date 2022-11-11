Gotta Eat: Why not start with dessert?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Area has a new restaurant that will be sure to leave a sweet impression on your taste buds.

Twanie’s Terrific Treats is a sugary vibe, that has more than just cookies. They also create a variety of flavored milk choices to go with your treats and have plenty of other drinks to help wash your dessert down.

While everything looks amazing, it’s the smell that draws you in.

With over 9 different cookie flavors to choose from it’s hard to believe that what started out as a simple sweets delivery service could develop so fast.

It all began with a craving for something sweet when the owner, Antwan Pettis, decided to whip up a batch of cookies, “I always love everything sweet. I kind of have a sugar addiction.”

After showing the cookies to his coworkers who raved about the flavorful dessert, he decided to make a Facebook page where he started his own delivery service. Then he worked his way into farmer markets.

In less than a year, 21-year-old Pettis now has his own storefront.

“It doesn’t feel fair that God has blessed me the way that he has. I mean I’m. 21 and I already have my own business and not only my own business, but I have my own storefront. And it’s just like it’s just, it’s an overwhelmingly great feeling.”

Pettis even took us into the kitchen to show us how he makes his “signature chocolate chip cookie.” It’s the perfect chocolate and sugar combo, all coming together in perfect harmony for a cookie like no other.

He says anyone who wants to make an even better cookie should use the highest quality ingredients that fit your budget in order to give you that perfect quality and taste. Also, make sure you let the dough sit for as long as possible before baking to develop the flavor.

These cookies might just be the best. But hey, you don’t have to take my word for it. Just ask anyone who’s tried them.

Whitney Reed is one customer who says, “It’s like a ball of goodness.”

I hope all y’all in Southwest Louisiana have just as much fun as I did visiting Twanie’s terrific treats because, well, ya gotta eat.

Location and Business hours:

206 W. 11th Street, Lake Charles, LA

Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

