FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and storms this evening will bring a big cooldown for several days ahead

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Well today is the day for our cold front to arrive and it will bring with it showers and thunderstorms that will continue moving through SW Louisiana this evening. Watching on radar as they move through, some of them could produce lightning, gusty winds and briefly heavy rain as well as the potential for some hail in the strongest storms. The overall severe weather threat will stay low for southwest Louisiana as the front arrives tonight.

Timing out the best chance of rain will be between now and about 3:00 or 4:00 AM Saturday morning as these showers and thunderstorms off and on continue through the area. Once the front moves through look for an abrupt drop in the temperatures we’re seeing about a 20 degree drop in temperatures behind the fronts, so as you are heading out this evening you may want to pack that jacket as well as the umbrella as you will likely need it for a good portion of tonight. Also, be aware if you’re heading out to those high school football games or outdoor events tonight that lightning will accompany some of these showers so be prepared to head indoors when they do move through.

The rain comes to an end before sunrise Saturday morning, but clouds will linger through much of the day tomorrow and that is going to keep temperatures on the cool side coupled with blustery north winds. We are not expecting highs tomorrow to warm much above the middle 50s during the afternoon, so it will certainly be a rather raw day with those north winds at times gusting between 25 and 30 mph through much of the day tomorrow. By Sunday, we’ll get the sunshine back and start you off in the morning with low temperatures in the upper 30s warming up to around 59 or so by the afternoon, but even with that sunshine we’re hardly going to be able to crack 60 degrees for high temperatures!

By Monday an area of low pressure developing along the northern Gulf Coast will be sliding eastward across Southeast Texas and across South Louisiana through the afternoon and evening hours, so rain chances will go back up. We could see some heavy rain at times Monday. Of course we certainly do need the rain but it will be coupled with that cool air in place so high temperatures there again stuck in the 50s all day on Monday with another rather raw day once the rain does push in. After Monday much of the week will stay dry but cool lows in the 30s and 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.