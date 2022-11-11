50/50 Thursdays
Downtown Lake Charles construction ramps up as KPLC rebuilds

By Angelica Butine
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re passing through downtown Lake Charles it’ll be hard to miss the construction taking place around Division St.

That construction is a sign of recovery for KPLC as we begin to rebuild our station following the severe damage the building received during Hurricane Laura. Just over two years ago, Laura’s winds toppled our transmission tower which fell on the station, destroying our studio.

Tower falls on KPLC-TV after staff evacuated before Hurricane Laura made landfall
Tower falls on KPLC-TV after staff evacuated before Hurricane Laura made landfall

As we begin to rebuild the damaged section of our station the city has temporarily closed off part of Division St. for construction crews.

While crews work on the station, city workers will also be fixing a large sinkhole along the street.

During the construction process, KPLC asks residents to be careful while traveling through affected areas and be mindful of construction workers.

There is not yet an estimated date for when the affected road section will be reopened.

