CITGO STEM Day comes to Sulphur High

By Joel Bruce
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - The local CITGO plant is trying to keep students in SWLA by sparking an early interest in engineering.

CITGO STEM Day is an effort to engage students who may be interested in STEM opportunities through the company, and it was held at Sulphur High Thursday.

Students built bridges out of popsicle sticks and saw if they were able to withstand a certain amount of weight.

“It’s so exciting to see how kids that are growing up here in Southwest Louisiana. If they’re excited by today, we have ways to keep them in Southwest Louisiana. There’s many job opportunities both at CITGO and other industries around the area, so it’s a great day for these kids,” said Lake Charles CITGO plant manager Sterling Neblett.

The winners of the bridge building contest chose from a variety of prizes, such as a drone and Bluetooth speakers.

