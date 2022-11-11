50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Cameron Police Jury deciding on strategy after ‘in lieu of’ tax for jail, health unit fails

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cameron Parish, La. (KPLC) - Cameron Parish police jurors are deciding what they will do after an “in lieu of” tax proposal failed Tuesday.

Instead of putting a renewal of the jail and courthouse maintenance and health unit taxes on the ballot, they changed the proposal to consolidate the taxes and allow revenues to be used for other purposes too.

The sheriff objected because he said the proposal did not guarantee he would get the funding needed for the jail and courthouse.

Voters defeated the proposal, with 61 percent voting against it.

Juror Lee Faulk said the jury needs to put it before voters once they all agree on the wording.

“Sit down at the table, work this out. Get everybody united, talking about the same issue, same thing, everybody united. And I think if we do that, we’ll pass a tax,” Faulk said.

The parish administrator told jurors they would have to wait at least six months to put the tax on the ballot again, so October 2023 is likely the soonest it could be voted on.

The tax does not expire until 2024.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation

Latest News

Cameron Parish police jurors are deciding what they will do after an “in lieu of” tax proposal...
Cameron Police Jury deciding on strategy after ‘in lieu of’ tax for jail, health unit fails
TRAFFIC ALERT
TRAFFIC ALERT: Trailer causes congestion on I-10 East near Roanoke
Oakdale authorities investigating hit-and-run on Hwy 10
Jeff Davis Parish lifts burn ban