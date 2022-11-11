Antique store forced to leave downtown Lake Charles location after 12 years

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Downtown development in Lake Charles is booming, with many new businesses opening and projects starting in the coming months, but one locally owned business is shutting its doors after more than a decade.

What started out as a Lake Charles couple’s hobby turned into a thrifter’s paradise. Antique furniture, bake ware, records and relics can all be found at Cedar Chest Antiques on Division Street.

“We wanted to get into one, but there wasn’t any place in town to go as a vendor,” said owner Ricky Wilson. “We saw this building and rented it and have been going since.”

Ricky Wilson and his wife have enjoyed their “first retirement” for over a decade. Over the course of 12 years, Wilson said the business owners have had their share of obstacles, one being damage to their store front caused by Hurricane Laura.

“It’s gone very good,” Wilson said. “We’ve had lots of struggles. There’s been construction downtown, and obviously the hurricanes and pandemic, but we survived it.”

As other businesses and developers move to downtown, Wilson received word that the building he is renting was sold to the company who purchased the former Zephyr’s building. He was told he would need to pack up and move out.

“Put everything on sale and see if we can sell it, and then we are going to retire,” Wilson said.

Wilson said they will officially retire and spend their newfound time traveling. 7News asked Wilson what his favorite part about the business was.

“The customers most definitely,” Wilson said. “I’d love to say thank you, for everything. All the years, it’s been great.”

Cedar Chest Antiques will have sales through the end of December.

