Three from Iowa announce intentions to play college softball

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Iowa, LA (KPLC) -Three student-athletes at Iowa High School signed letters of intent to play college softball on Wednesday.

Kylie Boudreaux and Kamryn Howard are headed to LSU-Eunice, while Kamryn Broussard is going to Grambling State University. Boudreaux will be playing as an outfielder for the Bengals while Howard will be playing as a catcher. Broussard will play for the Tigers as an outfielder.

“I’m so excited and happy for myself,” Broussard. “I’m glad I can go to the next level and continue playing the sport that I love to play and continue my dream going forward.”

“It’s super exciting,” Boudreaux said. “I’m excited for my future, so it’s a really good day.”

“It’s really exciting, the hard work we’ve all put in and it’s really being accomplished and we’re really looking forward to this,” Howard said.

