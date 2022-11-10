SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 9, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 9, 2022.

Levar Damond Toussain Jr., 22, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Jonathan K. Jenkins, 38, Gretna: Possession of a Schedule II drug; trespassing.

Silverio Alfaro Jr., 44, Edinburgh, TX: First offense DWI; aggravated flight from an officer; failure to signal while turning.

Gary Dale Williams, 35, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse; resisting a police officer with force.

Dianne Freeman Williams, 49, Lake Charles: Forgery; bank fraud; theft under $25,000.

Lacy M. Johnson, 38, Iowa: Theft under $25,000; bank fraud; forgery.

David James Dawsey, 32, Westlake: Aggravated assault; battery; aggravated property damage.

Anthony James Thomason, 30, Florien: Aggravated assault; battery; aggravated property damage.

Ronald Paul Reed Sr., 59, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Larryelle Nicole Walker, 19, Iowa: Property damage under $50,000; contempt of court; burglary; property damage under $1,000.

Mitchell Amor Francis, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

Dacey Lynn Edwards, 34, Sulphur: Aggravated battery; aggravated property damage; reckless operation; battery of emergency room personnel.

Erica Moneek Wells, 20, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.

Quelon Fernando Watt, 18, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more (2 charges); theft under $1,000 (2 charges); burglary (2 charges); theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; theft of a firearm.

Grant Reid Corbello, 22, Lake Charles: Identity theft of $1,000 or more.

Anthony Dwayne Jenkins, 52, Lake Charles: Burglary.

Madison Gayle Sexton, 22, DeQuincy: Aggravated battery; attempted armed robbery; forgery; identity theft under $300.

Sherman Dewayne Bell Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Quinn Deshone Alex, 41, Lake Charles: Illegal use of a motor vehicle with the intent to harm; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; illegal possession of stolen firearms; attempted second-degree murder; bicycle must have reflectors.

Jordan Scott Ballou, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.