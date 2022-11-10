50/50 Thursdays
South Beauregard’s Spooner signs letter of intent with LSU

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Trinity Spooner has been involved with the South Beauregard track team for her entire high school career.

Now, she is headed to LSU in the fall to continue her track and field journey.

Last season, she held Louisiana’s top javelin mark and is hoping to break even more records this spring during her senior season.

“I mean, it’s really like a dream come true,” Spooner said. “After starting early with javelin, I got a lot of attention younger, but there’s nothing like getting attention from a school you’ve hoped and dreamed of. There’s nothing like LSU. It’s one of the best teams to be on.”

