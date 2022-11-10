Rosepine High School hosts Signing Day for two student-athletes

Rosepine, LA (KPLC) -After back-to-back state titles in 2021 and 2022, two seniors from Rosepine, Jake Smith and Grant Ducote signed letters of intent to go play baseball at the collegiate level on Wednesday. Smith will be going to Louisiana Tech where he will be playing second base, third base, and short stop. Ducote will be headed to LSU Eunice where he will be playing third base and center field.

“It’s awesome, leading up to this, it’s been a journey, but I love it. It’s gonna be fun, I like this group of guys and it’s gonna be a movie,” Jake Smith said. “It feels great. It’s something you work for your whole life to be able to experience playing college baseball, so it feels like a great accomplishment,” Grant Ducote said.

