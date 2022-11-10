50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Rosepine High School hosts Signing Day for two student-athletes

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rosepine, LA (KPLC) -After back-to-back state titles in 2021 and 2022, two seniors from Rosepine, Jake Smith and Grant Ducote signed letters of intent to go play baseball at the collegiate level on Wednesday. Smith will be going to Louisiana Tech where he will be playing second base, third base, and short stop. Ducote will be headed to LSU Eunice where he will be playing third base and center field.

“It’s awesome, leading up to this, it’s been a journey, but I love it. It’s gonna be fun, I like this group of guys and it’s gonna be a movie,” Jake Smith said. “It feels great. It’s something you work for your whole life to be able to experience playing college baseball, so it feels like a great accomplishment,” Grant Ducote said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation

Latest News

IOWA SOFTBALL
Three from Iowa announce intentions to play college softball
IOWA SOFTBALL
IOWA SOFTBALL
SOUTH BEAU TRACK
South Beauregard’s Spooner signs letter of intent with LSU
SOUTH BEAU TRACK
SOUTH BEAU TRACK