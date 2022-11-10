Petition filed to put alcohol sales on ballot in Ward 6 of south Beauregard

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Did you know there are still places where it’s illegal to purchase alcohol? One of those places is Ward Six of south Beauregard Parish.

If you’d like to have a cold beer or a glass of wine at dinner, you have to go outside that area to purchase your drinks.

Stores and restaurants are not allowed to sell alcohol.

Adam Lagneaux is one of those who would like to see the issue put before voters.

“The thought is that by legalizing the sale of alcohol, you will attract additional restaurants to come to the area and operate. You will attract additional grocery options to come to the area and operate. Right now, all of those needs are being fulfilled, by the population of Ward Six, but they’re driving south into Calcasieu Parish to get those items,” said Lagneaux.

Lagneaux and other organizers say that would provide more revenue for things like roads and drainage.

“It’s the tax dollars of all the that comes with the legalization of alcohol. We have a very popular Mexican restaurant that would love to build a location in south Beauregard. We feel it would do very well, but if they can’t sell margaritas, they’re not going to make it. Same thing with a grocery store. Grocery store margins are very thin to begin with. We’ve been told several stores have looked at building in the area but have decided and backed out due to the fact that it’s dry in that area,” he said.

Organizers submitted a petition to the Beauregard Registrar of Voters with an estimated 1,200 signatures. If verified to be properly registered voters in Ward Six, would allow the issue to be put on the ballot at some future date.

The police jury would have to call the election.

It’s not illegal to possess alcohol in south Beauregard, just for an establishment to sell it.

Right now the only places in Beauregard it’s legal to buy alcohol are within the city limits of DeRidder and Merryville.

