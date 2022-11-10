New Louisiana literacy program offering tutoring vouchers

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Education is launching a new tutoring program that is offering $1,000 vouchers to families to help their children with reading.

The Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program is providing vouchers and access to literacy tutors for children in kindergarten through 5th grade. Parents can ask their school system if their child qualifies for the voucher program based on the child’s reading scores. Students in grades 4 through 5 are eligible if they scored below Mastery in ELA on the spring 2022 LEAP assessment.

The program is the result of state legislation that allowed the Department of Education to invest $40 million to fund the program as part of the state’s comprehensive strategy to improve literacy.

While the student registration portal is not yet open, the program’s website is allowing parents to forward their contact information so that they can be informed when the user portal becomes active. You can find the website HERE.

Once the portal becomes active families can use it to register, browse available tutors, and manage the voucher.

Tutors with the program are certified teachers in elementary or reading or have a degree in education, English, or another subject indicative of expertise in reading and literacy. Multi-lingual tutors will be available to accommodate students who do not speak English as a primary language.

Families who have additional questions after contacting their school system regarding their child’s qualification for the program can email LouisianaLiteracy@la.gov.

