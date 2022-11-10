New faces coming to SWLA school boards

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many new faces are coming to school boards in Southwest Louisiana.

We have a parish-by-parish breakdown of new members elected Tuesday.

Find full results for each parish here:

Calcasieu Parish:

Voters cast their ballots for nine of 15 seats on the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

In District 7, Betty Washington (D) defeated incumbent Mack Dellafosse (D).

In District 10, Tony O’Banion (R) defeated incumbent Alvin Dale Smith (R).

In District 11, Phyllis Stine Ayo (R) will succeed Bliss Bujard (R).

There will be a runoff in District 2 between Karen Hardy McReynolds (D) and Raymond Fondel (D) to succeed Fred Hardy (D).

In District 15, Shawn Baumgarten (R) and Helen “Liz” Long (R) will compete in a runoff for John Duhon’s (R) seat.

Jeff Davis Parish:

In District 4, Summer Lejeune (no party) defeated incumbent Denise Perry (no party).

In District 5, Paula LeJeune (R) defeated incumbent Donald Dees (no party).

In District 7, Greg Patterson (R) defeated incumbent Jimmy Segura (I).

Janet Jones joins for District 6, Russel Walker (R) will take the District 10 seat, and Blake Petry (R) will represent District 13.

Allen Parish:

The Allen School Board welcomes Robert “Pete” Cavenah (independent) for District 4 and Carleen Mahaffey (R) for District 8.

Cameron Parish:

Vickie Kiffe (R) takes the District 5 seat for Cameron Parish.

Beauregard Parish:

Scott Sandifer (R) takes the District 1 seat in Beauregard.

Kristi Neely (R) will join the school board for District 2.

In District 3D, Bryan M. Redler (R) defeated incumbent Cassie Guidry Henry (no party).

District 3E welcomes David Shirley (R), and Jared Kibodeaux (R) joins for District 4A.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.