Men accused of assaulting teens who shot at them with Orbeez gun

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three Westlake men are accused of assaulting four teens whom they believed had shot at them with an Orbeez gun, authorities said.

The incident happened last month, said Kayla Vincent, with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Two of the men are under arrest and another is being sought.

One of the teens - a 17-year-old - was shooting the Orbeez gun and was issued a misdemeanor summons for simple battery, according to authorities.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance at a convenience store on Oct. 11, according to Vincent.

David J. Dawsey, 32, Anthony J. Thomason, 30, and Andrew J. Thomason, 31, all of Westlake, told detectives they saw a parked car from which someone had previously shot at them with an Orbeez gun, Vincent said.

Orbeez guns are toy guns that shoot water beads or water pellets that splatter on impact.

The men said they attempted to make contact with the occupants of the car when the occupants began hitting their truck and left, Vincent said.

At the same time, dispatch received a call about an 18-year-old, a 17-year-old, a 15-year-old, and a 14-year-old being assaulted by a man with a firearm.

It was learned that the teenagers were the other party involved.

Detectives obtained video surveillance from the store, which showed Dawsey strike the window of the teenagers’ car with a fence post multiple times, eventually breaking it, Vincent said.

“He then attempted to use the post to hit the occupants inside the vehicle while they were driving away,” she said. “Detectives also observed Andrew exit the truck, produce a firearm, and point it at the individuals inside the car.”

An arrest warrant was issued for all three for four counts of aggravated assault; four counts of simple battery; and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Dawsey and Anthony were located on Nov. 9 and confirmed they caused the damages to the car, Vincent said. They were both arrested. Their bonds were set at $33,000.

Detectives have been unable to locate Andrew, she said. Vincent asked anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to call 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222. His bond is set at $78,000.

