McNeese Spotlight: Academic scholarship deadline

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Each year, McNeese State University awards more than $6 million in scholarships to students with outstanding academic qualifications. John Bridges spoke with the director of the office of scholarships at McNeese, Ralynn Castete about the upcoming deadline for incoming freshmen to apply for those scholarships.

Castete says that the deadline is Dec. 1 and that students should not wait to apply since funds for those scholarships are limited.

The scholarships are awarded based on the student’s academic abilities which the university evaluates via standardized test scores, previous academic coursework, GPA, and class standing.

To apply, students need to complete the online application for Admission and Scholarships and submit any documents like transcripts, ACT/SAT test scores, as well as information about honors, awards, extracurricular activities, and employment.

For anyone who needs assistance with admissions and financial aid, McNeese will be holding “Tackle College Thursday” every Thursday during the month of November in the Student Central building. Prospective students can schedule an appointment for one-on-one assistance by signing up HERE.

Additional information regarding scholarships is available at www.mcneese.edu/scholarships or by calling or emailing Student Central at 337-475-5065 or studentcentral@mcneese.edu.

Hometown Heroes - Nathaniel Sapp
