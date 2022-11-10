50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Man charged in connection with online threat to synagogues

FBI sent a warning to synagogues in New Jersey last week, reporting there are credible threats...
FBI sent a warning to synagogues in New Jersey last week, reporting there are credible threats to the places of worship. An 18-year-old man has now been charged in connection to the online threats.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of posting a broad online threat last week that spurred heightened security at Jewish synagogues and schools in New Jersey is now facing a criminal charge.

Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that 18-year-old Omar Alkattoul, of Sayreville, is charged with transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce.

He’s scheduled to make his initial court appearance in Newark on Thursday afternoon, where he will be represented by a federal public defender.

That office generally does not comment on cases. He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation

Latest News

FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $473M more to Sandy Hook families
An engaged Tucson couple is asking for your help after a group of teenagers stole the...
Teen porch pirates steal bride-to-be’s wedding dress off front porch, couple says
FILE - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks...
US sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Wall Street surges to biggest gains in years; Dow up 1,200 points on cooling inflation