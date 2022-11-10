KPLC gears up for Pack the Tent food drive

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the hurricanes leaving many displaced and a recent rise in inflation, people in Southwest Louisiana are struggling to keep their heads above water.

Abraham’s Tent, a community outreach program, has been working to fill the needs of hunger in our community for years.

“We do meals six days a week to anyone who comes in no applications or anything we also provide clothing. The organization feeds the homeless and anyone in need of a meal,” said Abraham’s Tent Director Pearl Cole.

Director Pearl Cole said their services give people comfort in their time of need.

“It’s always been a stepping stone. We see the same group of people for a while, but quite often that group moves on and then we have another group,” said Cole.

Each year in the month of November, the community comes together to pack Abraham’s Tent full of food to feed the those in need with our annual Pack the Tent event.

KPLC general manager John Ware said it’s an opportunity to get out in the community and give back.

“And even though it’s a lot of work for us, everybody leaves just feeling like you know this is what we should do this is us serving our community yes, were going to serve our community by covering important news events but this is another way that truthfully we’re helping by providing food for the hungry,” said Ware.

In previous years, Pack the Tent has been a major success, but this all wouldn’t be possible without the support from the community.

“Truthfully the community has come out so enormously well for us every year that we truly do pack Abraham’s Tent with food,” Ware said.

So Southwest Louisiana, we’re asking you to come join us Nov. 11 as we Pack the Tent.

