FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Evening showers in store Friday with colder weather soon

By Max Lagano
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An active weather pattern is on the way for Southwest Louisiana beginning Friday.  That is when the next cold front beings to approach the area.  The first half of the day on Friday looks pleasant, with high’s around 80 and sunshine.  By the late afternoon is when clouds build in, with showers arriving during the evening and a storm or two possible as well.  The heavier storms could bring some brief gusty winds and maybe some small hail, but anything like that would be isolated.  So outdoor plans seem to be better off held during the weekend. 

A cold front approaches Friday Night and brings showers and an isolated storm.
A cold front approaches Friday Night and brings showers and an isolated storm.(KPLC)

By Saturday morning, the front passes through and the rain moves on.  Behind the front comes much cooler air with high’s that may not break out of the 50′s.  Of course, this means the night will be cold as well with a low temperature around 40 close to I-10.  More of the same can be expected on Sunday as well.

High temperatures around 15 degrees below normal arrives Saturday after the front passes through.
High temperatures around 15 degrees below normal arrives Saturday after the front passes through.(KPLC)

By Monday, yet another cold front approaches the area.  That is likely to bring another round of rain to the area with our cooler pattern continuing.  Off to the north, some snow is even possible in portions of Oklahoma, northern Texas and Arkansas!  Of course it won’t get anywhere nearly as cold as that here, but its’ yet another sign of winter approaching.  We’ll clear out by Wednesday for us here before another front approaches by Thursday with more rain possible.  So keep an umbrella handy next week and a heavier jacket as well!

- Max Lagano

