Firefighters respond to Starks mobile home fire
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Starks, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to a large mobile home fire in Starks, according to the Ward Six District One Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the incident on Jim Drake Rd. around 1:43 a.m. this morning, Nov. 10, 2022.

When firefighters arrived, they found a mobile home with an attachment heavily engulfed in fire. The fire was extinguished and the building’s occupant was able to escape safely beforehand.

