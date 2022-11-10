Firefighters respond to Starks mobile home fire

Starks, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to a large mobile home fire in Starks, according to the Ward Six District One Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the incident on Jim Drake Rd. around 1:43 a.m. this morning, Nov. 10, 2022.

When firefighters arrived, they found a mobile home with an attachment heavily engulfed in fire. The fire was extinguished and the building’s occupant was able to escape safely beforehand.

