Firefighters respond to explosion at grain elevator

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters are responding to an explosion at a grain elevator on La. 397.

There is not believed to be any impact to the public, according to Dick Gremillion, head of the local Office of Emergency Preparedness.

No injuries were reported, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office. She also confirmed there is no offsite impact.

KPLC is working to gather more information.

