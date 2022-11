FEMA announces additional $7.7 million for Hurricane Laura relief

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $7,726,159.91 in federal grants for Hurricane Laura reimbursement, according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy.

The Laura-related funding, which is part of an $8.8 million hurricane relief package, has been earmarked for the following:

West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital - $1,283,881.61 for emergency protective measures.

Jefferson Davis Electric Co-Op Inc. - $4,128,263.10 for electric distribution repairs.

Calcasieu Parish School Board - $2,314,015.20 for hurricane damage repairs.

