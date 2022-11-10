50/50 Thursdays
EVENTS AND DISCOUNTS: SWLA celebrates Veterans Day

Recognizing veterans for Veteran's Day(The Carson City School District)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SWLA, LA (KPLC) - We’re joining the community in thanking and honoring all active duty, veterans, and reservists for their service!

If you have a Veterans Day event or are offering discounts to veterans feel free to send the information to news@kplctv.com and we’ll add it to our list.

UPCOMING EVENTS

THURSDAY, NOV. 10

  • Elton High School Veterans Day program: 9:30 a.m.
  • Lacassine High School Veterans Day program: Gym at 9 a.m.
  • Welsh elementary/high school Veterans Day program: Gym at 9 a.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 11

  • Fenton Elementary Veterans Day program: Gym at 9 a.m.
  • Hathaway Veterans Day program: Gym at 9 a.m.
  • Jennings elementary/high school Veterans Day program: Program 9-10:30 a.m. at Jennings elementary. Luncheon at Jennings High following program.
  • Lake Arthur elementary/high school Veterans Day program. Program at gym at 10 a.m., followed by a luncheon at Arthur High at 11 a.m.
  • Welsh-Roanoke Junior High Veterans Day Program: Gym at 9 a.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 18

  • Vietnam Veterans Memorial: 10 a.m. at the Jennings Oil & Gas Park 100 Rue de I’Acadie

DISCOUNTS:

Bayou Rum Distillery & Event Center, 20909 S. Frontage Rd.

  • Military saves 10%. INFO

