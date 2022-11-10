Convicted sex offender accused of having sex with a juvenile

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man convicted of raping a juvenile almost two decades ago has now been arrested for having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a juvenile.

Sherman D. Bell Jr., 39, was convicted of rape and carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 2004 in Beaumont.

Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, said detectives received a complaint on Nov. 9 about a registered sex offender having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a juvenile.

Bell confirmed to detectives that he had sex with the victim multiple times over the past two years, Vincent said.

Bell was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. His bond has not yet been set.

