Cameron Ferry and Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge out of service
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Cameron, LA (KPLC) - If you’re traveling through Cameron Parish this morning you may need to plan alternative routes due to two major closures.
Parish officials say that both the Cameron Ferry and Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge are closed to traffic due to mechanical issues.
We will have updates on these closures as each reopens to traffic.
