$8 million in uncashed La. income tax refunds waiting to be claimed

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Treasury Unclaimed Property Program has received more than $8 million in uncashed state income tax refunds, State Treasurer John Schroder confirmed Thursday, Nov. 10.

Every year, the Unclaimed Property Program gets money from the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) for outstanding state tax refunds. This year saw the largest-ever deposit made into the program (up from $5 million in 2021).

This money represents 32,990 outstanding Louisiana tax refunds. An online list is available and the money is ready to be claimed.

“We send out claim checks weekly to some people totaling six figures, and the average claim is $900,” said Schroder. “With more than $1 billion waiting to be claimed, you should really take a few minutes to check to see if your name is on this list.”

Click here, or call 888-925-4127 to see if your tax refund wound up in the Unclaimed Property Program.

