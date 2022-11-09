50/50 Thursdays
Woman sets house on fire over hamburger dispute, affidavit says

Pamela Crawley West is charged with aggravated arson.
Pamela Crawley West is charged with aggravated arson.(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A woman in Memphis accused of setting a house on fire after an argument over a hamburger is charged with aggravated arson.

An affidavit obtained by WMC states Pamela Crawley West, 54, had an argument with a woman on Nov. 4 that lasted several minutes.

The woman, who is wheelchair bound, reportedly told officers West said, “Have fun getting out of the house, (explicative),” before slamming the door and going outside.

Moments later, flames were seen coming from the porch.

Investigators say a witness saw West use a cigarette lighter to set a plastic bag of clothes sitting on the porch on fire and before leaving the scene.

The affidavit states there were four adults and three children inside the home at the time of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

