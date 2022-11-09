50/50 Thursdays
With more than half of votes counted, Higgins appears headed for another term

Congressman Clay Higgins responds to Roe v. Wade being overturned.
By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With more than half of precincts reporting, Rep. Clay Higgins appears poised for another term as Congressman, representing the Third Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives.

As of 9:32 p.m., Higgins currently holds 65% of the vote with 446 of 554 precincts reporting.

Results are unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

  • Clay Higgins (R), Lafayette - 65%
  • Holden Hoggatt (R), Lafayette - 11%
  • Lessie Olivia Leblanc (D), Baton Rouge - 10%
  • Tia LeBrun (D), Lafayette - 9%
  • Guy McLendon (Lib.), Sulphur - 1%
  • Layne Payne Jr. (R), Perry - 2%
  • Jake Shaheen (R), Lake Charles - 1%
  • Gloria R. Wiggins (I), Franklin - 1%

