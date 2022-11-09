SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 8, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 8, 2022.

Brittany Michelle Vincent, 32, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution.

Alex Thomas Granger, 24, Bell City: Must signal while turning; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jovane Enriquez, 34, Lake Charles: Obscenity; appearing in an intoxicated condition.

Joseph Lee Blake Thomson, 19, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.

J’cobi Wayne Skinner, 23, Sulphur: Theft of a firearm.

William Christopher Smith, 32, Lake Charles: Sexual battery; molestation of a juvenile.

Seth Michael Thibodeaux, 26, Sulphur: Obscenity.

Wendall Craig Oquin, 61, Sulphur: Obscenity.

Tina Leeann Soileau, 34, Sulphur: Contempt of court; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Chloe Nicole Harris, 26, Sulphur: Contempt of court (3 charges); failure to obey traffic signals; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Javeon Jaquez Lemoine, 22, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; possession of marijuana; contempt of court.

John Paul Landry, 28, Sulphur: Failure to obey traffic laws while riding a bicycle; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

