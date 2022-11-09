Supreme Court to appoint judge to fill Bradberry’s state district seat until 2023 election

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Supreme Court will appoint someone to fill the unexpired term of State District Judge Guy Bradberry, who was elected to the Third Circuit Court of Appeal.

Bradberry takes office at the Third Circuit on Jan. 1.

Meanwhile, the election for a new judge is expected to be on the Oct. 14 ballot in 2023. Qualifying will be Aug. 8 through 10.

