50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sen. Kennedy, Reps. Scalise, Carter cruise to re-election in Louisiana congressional races

By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Incumbent members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation swept to re-election victories Tuesday (Nov. 8), according to projections by Fox 8.

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Metairie and Democratic Rep. Troy Carter of New Orleans were the first whose races were called shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m.

Kennedy defeated 12 challengers in his bid for a second six-year term. In early reporting, Kennedy had 71 percent of the vote, easily outdistancing Democratic rivals Luke Mixon (12 percent) and Gary Chambers Jr. (11 percent).

Scalise, the 1st district incumbent in line to become the House Majority Leader if Republicans capture the lower chamber of Congress in Tuesday’s midterms, held an early 72 percent lead over Democratic challenger Katie Darling (27 percent) and Libertarian Howard Kearney (1 percent).

Carter claimed early victory over Republican challenger Dan Lux in the 2nd congressional district.

“Today is about the future,” Carter said in a statement. “It’s about rolling up our sleeves and getting back to work. There is still much to do. ... It’s too early to tell how the rest of the country goes, but I stand here ready to go back and continue to be the people’s voice in Washington and move this country forward.”

Fox 8 also has called the state’s 5th and 6th congressional district races.

In Louisiana’s 5th District, Republican incumbent Julia Letlow faced four challengers. All fell short in their bids to wrest away her seat representing a Central/Northeast Louisiana district that includes Alexandria to Monroe.

Letlow was running for her first full term after assuming the seat vacated when her husband Luke Letlow died in December 2020 from complications of COVID-19. The widow Letlow won a special election to finish her husband’s term in March 2021.

District 6 voters re-elected Republican incumbent Garret Graves, who faced two challengers for his seat in the Baton Rouge/South Central Louisiana area.

If Republican congressman Clay Higgins can win his re-election bid in the 3rd district, it would mean Louisiana’s entire congressional delegation is returning to Washington DC.

Higgins faced seven challengers for his 3rd District seat representing Southwest Louisiana.

There was no primary in Louisiana’s 4th District. No candidate qualified to challenge Republican incumbent Mike Johnson, so he will continue representing the district that covers the Shreveport-Northwest Louisiana region.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

KPLC election cut-in 8:56
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Polls are open and Lake Charles residents exercise their right to vote.
Lake Charles residents exercise their right to vote
GeauxVote app experiencing technical difficulties
Online election resources restored after reports of technical difficulties