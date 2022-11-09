Nov. 8 ELECTION: Vernon Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Vernon Parish voters decided on two tax propositions for Road District no. 3.

Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Road District No. Three Prop. No. 1 of 2 - 11.89 Mills - PJ - 10 Yrs. - FAILED

YES: 363 (39%) NO: 558 (61%)

Shall Road District No. Three, Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to levy an eleven and eighty-nine hundredths (11.89) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation within said District (an estimated $245,480 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District?

Road District No. Three Prop. No. 2 of 2 - 4.77 Mills - PJ - 10 Yrs. - FAILED

YES: 354 (39%) NO: 564 (61%)

Shall Road District No. Three, Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to levy a four and seventy-seven hundredths (4.77) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation within said District (an estimated $98,480 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of constructing and improving Parish roads and bridges within the District?

Voters in several school board districts also elected candidates to the Vernon Parish School Board.

School Board District 1

(5 to be elected)

Patricia A. Gentry (D) - 5% (558)

Kelly Kaiama-Goodwin (R) - 16% (1,690) ELECTED

Rhonda H. Morrison (R) - 17% (1,721) ELECTED

Robert Pynes Jr. (R) - 14% (1,430) ELECTED

Harold D. Rush (R) - 11% (1,130)

Jim Seaman (R) - 13% (1,354) ELECTED

Jackie Self (R) - 13% (1,348) ELECTED

Andrew Simms (R) - 11% (1,168)

School Board District 2

Sandra Cosio (R) - 45% (713)

Angie Davis (I) - 55% (871)

School Board District 3

Todd Egan (R) - 49% (701)

Deidra Shell (R) - 44% (632)

Mark Ward (R) - 7% (94)

School Board District 5

Larry Miller (R) - 38% (452)

Shad Stewart (R) - 62% (730)

School Board District 8

Candace Smith Black (R) - 52% (699)

Melody Parker McDonald (R) - 48% (649)

Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Aaron Gomez (R) - 59% (562)

Brandon Lyons (I) - 41% (393)

