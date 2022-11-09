50/50 Thursdays
NOV. 8 ELECTION: Reeves, Elizabeth re-elect mayors

Mayor Mandy Green will serve another term in Elizabeth.
Mayor Mandy Green will serve another term in Elizabeth.(KPLC)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Oberlin elected a new mayor Tuesday. The mayors of Elizabeth and Reeves mayors will both serve another term.

Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Town of Oberlin:

Larry Alexander will succeed Wayne Smith as mayor of Oberlin.

  • Larry Alexander (I) - 344 (55%) - WINNER
  • Wallace Bellard Jr. (I) - 283 (45%)

Grady K. Haynes was re-elected police chief of Oberlin.

  • Wayne Courville (R) - 317 (49%)
  • Grady Haynes (D) - 327 (51%) - WINNER

Abraham “Ham” McCleon III will succeed Ryan Daigle as alderman at large.

  • Toney P. Locks (D) - 65 (10%)
  • Abraham “Ham” McCleon III (no party) - 319 (51%) - WINNER
  • Romelzy Willis Jr. (R) - 246 (39%)

Alderman District 1, Town of Oberlin:

  • Kandra Manuel Willis (R) - 46 (39%)
  • Ryan Rozas (R) - 92 (67%) - WINNER

Alderman District 3, Town of Oberlin:

  • Linda “Whip” Boulden (D) - 67 (39%)
  • Gary “Pecun” Marcantel (R) - 107 (61%) - WINNER

Village of Elizabeth:

Mandy L. Green was reelected mayor of Elizabeth.

  • Tina Maricle Coleman (R) - 66 (30%)
  • Mandy L. Green (R) - 128 (59%) - WINNER
  • Stacy R. Haymon (no party) - 16 (7%)
  • Swen Rortvedt (R) - 7 (3%)

Elizabeth Police Chief Katrina Ford was unseated by Shane Ware.

  • Katrina Ford (no party) - 64 (30%)
  • Shane Ware (R) - 151 (70%) - WINNER

Three candidates were elected aldermen of Elizabeth.

  • Stacy Earl Weldon (R) - 135 (25%) - WINNER
  • Brenda Johnson Dunham (R) - 50 (9%)
  • Ken Kelly (R) - 122 (23%) - WINNER
  • Nikolas K. Ray (no party) - 23 (4%)
  • Angela Smith (R) - 47 (9%)
  • Mea Sonnier Dillehay (R) - 114 (21%) - WINNER
  • Kelly Stalsby (D) - 47 (9%)

Town of Reeves:

Chris Guillory was reelected as mayor of Reeves.

  • Chris Guillory (no party) - 58 (55%) - WINNER
  • Kelvin Rion (R) - 47 (45%)

Town of Kinder:

Sue Sonnier was elected council member at large.

  • Robert Kibodeaux Jr. (D) - 157 (26%)
  • Susanne “Sue” Sonnier (R) - 357 (59%) - WINNER
  • Jeremy Walker (R) - 87 (14%)

Jerry Nevils Jr. was elected District 3 council member.

  • Charles Buck (R) - 66 (38%)
  • Jerry L. Nevils Jr. (R) - 106 (62%) - WINNER

Allen Parish also elected several school board members.

Allen Parish School Board District 4:

  • Robert “Pete” Cavenah (independent) - 578 (70%) - WINNER
  • Nicole Fontenot (no party) - 244 (30%)

Allen Parish School Board District 5:

  • Gregory Monceaux (D) - 588 (55%) - WINNER
  • Tonya Ryder (D) - 486 (45%)

Allen Parish School Board District 7:

  • James Nelson (R) - 222 (28%)
  • Kevin Tyler (R) - 564 (72%) - WINNER

Allen Parish School Board District 8:

  • Carleen Brown Mahaffey (R) - 526 (62%) - WINNER
  • Chad Reeves (R) - 322 (38%)

Jimmy Young was elected justice of the peace in Ward 3.

  • Michael Dotson (D) - 280 (40%)
  • Jimmy R. Young (no party) - 425 (60%) - WINNER

Fire Protection District No. 1 - 6.47 Mills Continuation - PJ - 10 Yrs. - PASSED

YES: 89 (55%) NO: 73 (45%)

Shall Fire Protection District No. 1 of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of six and forty-seven hundredths (6.47) mills on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $22,700 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and operating the District’s fire protection facilities, including the acquisition of fire trucks and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, and any charges for fire hydrant rentals and services, said millage to represent a seventeen-hundredths of a mill (.17) increase over the 6.30 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2022 pursuant to an election held on May 4, 2013?

Parishwide Proposition - 4 Mills Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs. - FAILED

YES: 2,957 (49%) NO: 3,061 (51%)

Shall the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of four (4) mills on all the property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $495,700 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of improving, maintaining and supporting the Courthouse and Jail of the Parish?

Road District No. 5 - 5.30 Mills Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs. - PASSED

YES: 978 (53%) NO: 875 (47%)

Shall Road District No. 5 of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy a five and thirty hundredths (5.30) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $319,100 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of constructing, operating and maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District?

