Nov. 8 ELECTION: Louisiana votes to pass three amendments
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three out of eight amendments on the ballot passed in the November 8 election.
The amendments that passed:
Amendment 2
YES: 934,656 (73%) NO: 345,587 (27%)
Property Tax Exemptions for Veterans with Disabilities
- How the ballot read: “Do you support an amendment to expand certain property tax exemptions for property on which the homestead exemption is claimed for certain veterans with disabilities?”
- What the amendment passing means: Property tax exemption available to veterans with service-related disabilities and to their surviving spouses after the veteran’s death will be increased.
Amendment 4
YES: 953,335 (75%) NO: 318,466 (25%)
Waiving Charges for Water Use if Infrastructure Damaged
- How the ballot read: “Do you support an amendment to allow local governments to waive water charges that are the result of damage to the water system not caused by the customer?”
- What the amendment passing means: Local water districts, municipalities or other political subdivisions will reduce customer bills for water use if the charges stem from water lost due to damage outside a customer’s control.
Amendment 8
YES: 687,194 (55%) NO: 569,804 (45%)
Property Tax Assessments for Certain People with Disabilities
- How the ballot read: “Do you support an amendment to remove the requirement that homeowners who are permanently totally disabled must annually re-certify their income to keep their special assessment level on their residences for property tax purposes?”
- What the amendment passing means: The requirement that certain property owners with disabilities annually certify their income to receive a property tax rate freeze is removed.
The amendments that failed:
Amendment 1
YES: 454,356 (36%) NO: 814,564 (64%)
Larger Stock Investments for Trust Funds
- How the ballot read: “Do you support an amendment to increase to 65% the cap on the amount of monies in certain state funds that may be invested in stocks?”
- What the amendment failing means: Tighter limits will be kept in place on the percentage of the trust funds’ money that can be invested in the stock market, with some unable to be invested in equities at all.
Amendment 3
YES: 417,187 (33%) NO: 852,675 (67%)
Political Activity for Civil Service Workers When Family Members Run for Office
- How the ballot read: “Do you support an amendment to allow classified civil service employees to support the election to public office of members of their own families?”
- What the amendment failing means: The current prohibition on Louisiana’s civil service employees participating in campaign activities or supporting candidates for public office will be continued.
Amendment 5
YES: 530,202 (43%) NO: 710,369 (57%)
Local Authority Over Property Tax Rates
- How the ballot read: “Do you support an amendment to allow the levying of a lower millage rate by a local taxing authority while maintaining the authority’s ability to adjust to the current authorized millage rate?”
- What the amendment failing means: The rules governing millage “roll forwards” will be kept the same, giving local taxing bodies until the next property reappraisals to make the decision.
Amendment 6
YES: 610,196 (50%) NO: 615,862 (50%)
Property Tax Assessment Increases in Orleans Parish
- How the ballot read: “Do you support an amendment to limit the amount of an increase in the assessed value of residential property subject to the homestead exemption in Orleans Parish following reappraisal at ten percent of the property’s assessed value in the previous year?”
- What the amendment failing means: The current system, which requires a four-year phase-in of tax liability for homes subject to the homestead exemption when a reappraisal increases assessments by more than 50% will be continued.
Amendment 7
YES: 486,951 (39%) NO: 758,973 (61%)
Limits on Involuntary Servitude
- How the ballot read: “Do you support an amendment to prohibit the use of involuntary servitude except as it applies to the otherwise lawful administration of criminal justice?”
- What the amendment failing means: The state’s current constitutional language banning slavery and involuntary servitude, but allowing involuntary servitude as a “punishment for crime” will be kept.
