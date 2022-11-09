50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Nov. 8 ELECTION: Lake Arthur elects new mayor; Elton heads to a runoff

By Amanda Johnson
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - Lake Arthur elected a new mayor Tuesday.

The race for mayor of Elton, however, is headed for a Dec. 10 runoff.

Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Town of Elton:

Only one vote separated the top two finishers in the race for mayor of Elton. Brandon Kelley and Kesia Lemoine will go to a runoff to succeed Avella Ackless.

  • Brandon Kelley (R) - 141 (32%) - RUNOFF
  • Kesia Lemoine (I) - 142 (32%) - RUNOFF
  • Brandilyn Soileau (I) - 80 (18%)
  • Jared “FireCracker” Trahan (R) - 74 (17%)

Bruce Lemelle was reelected as Elton chief of police.

  • Bruce Lemelle (D) - 235 (57%) - WINNER
  • Lane Perkins (I) - 180 (43%)

Five candidates were elected to Elton Town Council.

  • Saydie Ackless (D) - 241 (14%)
  • Forest K. Ardoin (D) - 189 (11%)
  • Erica Francis (D) - 316 (18%) - WINNER
  • Mary “Kim” Fuselier Thibodeaux (R) - 260 (15%) - WINNER
  • Tony Guillory (no party) - 290 (16%) - WINNER
  • Trudy J. Patterson (I) - 245 (14%) - WINNER
  • Michael Pierrotti (R) - 243 (14%) - WINNER

Town of Lake Arthur:

Sampson “Poncho” Lejeune will succeed Sherry Hymel Crochet as mayor of Lake Arthur.

  • Sampson “Poncho” Lejeune (R) - 553 (73%) - WINNER
  • Gabe Trahan (independent) - 204 (27%)

Jered Thomas will succeed Kobi Turner as police chief of Lake Arthur.

  • Trenton Thames (I) - 123 (16%)
  • Jered Thomas (R) - 628 (84%) - WINNER

Five candidates were elected to Lake Arthur Town Council.

  • Debbie Abshire-Sonnier (R) - 634 (19%) - WINNER
  • Duke Broussard II (R) - 553 (16%) - WINNER
  • Corey Conner (R) - 524 (15%) - WINNER
  • Mahlon Leblanc (R) - 499 (15%) - WINNER
  • Ricky Monceaux (no party) - 511 (15%) - WINNER
  • Auldon Robinson (D) - 352 (10%)
  • Sherry Womack (no party) - 310 (9%)

Voters also decided on two parish-wide tax propositions.

Road Dist. No. 12 of Wards 6, 7, and 8 - 10.94 Mills Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs. - PASSED

YES: 1,097 (54%) NO: 924 (46%)

Shall Road District No. Twelve (12) of Wards Six (6), Seven (7) and Eight (8) of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana, except the Town of Welsh (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy a ten and ninety-four hundredths (10.94) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $771,600 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of improving and maintaining Parish roads within the District, title to which shall be in the public?

Jeff Davis Central Waterworks District - 10.24 Mills Continuation - BOC - 10 Yrs. - PASSED

YES: 867 (65%) NO: 460 (35%)

Shall the Parish of Cameron, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), be authorized to renew the levy of a tax of six and sixty-one hundredths (6.61) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation in the Parish (the “Tax”) (an estimated $2,945,406.28 reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the Tax per annum)

Voters in several school board districts also elected candidates to the Jeff Davis Parish School Board.

School Board District 4

  • Summer Lejeune (no party) - 372 (59%) - WINNER
  • Denise Perry (no party) - 260 (41%)

School Board District 5

  • Donald “Donn E” Dees (no party) - 410 (44%)
  • Paula LeJeune (R) - 521 (56%) - WINNER

School Board District 6

  • Janet Jones (D) - 234 (60%) - WINNER
  • Rhondella Richard (R) - 155 (40%)

School Board District 7

  • Greg Patterson (R) - 451 (53%) - WINNER
  • Jimmy Segura (I) - 394 (47%)

School Board District 8

  • Joseph Carter (R) - 423 (49%)
  • David Doise (R) - 441 (51%) - WINNER

School Board District 10

  • Richard McNabb (I) - 219 (22%)
  • Russell Walker (R) - 766 (78%) - WINNER

School Board District 13

  • Mattie Dugas Brassell (no party) - 249 (29%)
  • Blake Petry (R) - 597 (71%) - WINNER

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Tightest race of the night: Candace Smith Black defeats Melody Parker McDonald to secure School...
*DO NOT PUBLISH* Nov. 8 election: Vernon Parish
Scott Sandifer defeated Angela Deal for school board District 1 with 57% of the vote.
Nov. 8 ELECTION: Beauregard Parish School Board results
Incumbent Mike Francis, of Crowley, center, defeated challengers Keith Bodin, of Ragley, left,...
Mike Francis retains seat on Public Service Commission
Congressman Clay Higgins responds to Roe v. Wade being overturned.
With more than half of votes counted, Higgins appears headed for another term