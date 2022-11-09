Nov. 8 ELECTION: Lake Arthur elects new mayor; Elton heads to a runoff

Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - Lake Arthur elected a new mayor Tuesday.

The race for mayor of Elton, however, is headed for a Dec. 10 runoff.

Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Town of Elton:

Only one vote separated the top two finishers in the race for mayor of Elton. Brandon Kelley and Kesia Lemoine will go to a runoff to succeed Avella Ackless.

Brandon Kelley (R) - 141 (32%) - RUNOFF

Kesia Lemoine (I) - 142 (32%) - RUNOFF

Brandilyn Soileau (I) - 80 (18%)

Jared “FireCracker” Trahan (R) - 74 (17%)

Bruce Lemelle was reelected as Elton chief of police.

Bruce Lemelle (D) - 235 (57%) - WINNER

Lane Perkins (I) - 180 (43%)

Five candidates were elected to Elton Town Council.

Saydie Ackless (D) - 241 (14%)

Forest K. Ardoin (D) - 189 (11%)

Erica Francis (D) - 316 (18%) - WINNER

Mary “Kim” Fuselier Thibodeaux (R) - 260 (15%) - WINNER

Tony Guillory (no party) - 290 (16%) - WINNER

Trudy J. Patterson (I) - 245 (14%) - WINNER

Michael Pierrotti (R) - 243 (14%) - WINNER

Town of Lake Arthur:

Sampson “Poncho” Lejeune will succeed Sherry Hymel Crochet as mayor of Lake Arthur.

Sampson “Poncho” Lejeune (R) - 553 (73%) - WINNER

Gabe Trahan (independent) - 204 (27%)

Jered Thomas will succeed Kobi Turner as police chief of Lake Arthur.

Trenton Thames (I) - 123 (16%)

Jered Thomas (R) - 628 (84%) - WINNER

Five candidates were elected to Lake Arthur Town Council.

Debbie Abshire-Sonnier (R) - 634 (19%) - WINNER

Duke Broussard II (R) - 553 (16%) - WINNER

Corey Conner (R) - 524 (15%) - WINNER

Mahlon Leblanc (R) - 499 (15%) - WINNER

Ricky Monceaux (no party) - 511 (15%) - WINNER

Auldon Robinson (D) - 352 (10%)

Sherry Womack (no party) - 310 (9%)

Voters also decided on two parish-wide tax propositions.

Road Dist. No. 12 of Wards 6, 7, and 8 - 10.94 Mills Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs. - PASSED

YES: 1,097 (54%) NO: 924 (46%)

Shall Road District No. Twelve (12) of Wards Six (6), Seven (7) and Eight (8) of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana, except the Town of Welsh (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy a ten and ninety-four hundredths (10.94) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $771,600 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of improving and maintaining Parish roads within the District, title to which shall be in the public?

Jeff Davis Central Waterworks District - 10.24 Mills Continuation - BOC - 10 Yrs. - PASSED

YES: 867 (65%) NO: 460 (35%)



Voters in several school board districts also elected candidates to the Jeff Davis Parish School Board.

School Board District 4

Summer Lejeune (no party) - 372 (59%) - WINNER

Denise Perry (no party) - 260 (41%)

School Board District 5

Donald “Donn E” Dees (no party) - 410 (44%)

Paula LeJeune (R) - 521 (56%) - WINNER

School Board District 6

Janet Jones (D) - 234 (60%) - WINNER

Rhondella Richard (R) - 155 (40%)

School Board District 7

Greg Patterson (R) - 451 (53%) - WINNER

Jimmy Segura (I) - 394 (47%)

School Board District 8

Joseph Carter (R) - 423 (49%)

David Doise (R) - 441 (51%) - WINNER

School Board District 10

Richard McNabb (I) - 219 (22%)

Russell Walker (R) - 766 (78%) - WINNER

School Board District 13

Mattie Dugas Brassell (no party) - 249 (29%)

Blake Petry (R) - 597 (71%) - WINNER

