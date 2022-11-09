50/50 Thursdays
Nov. 8 ELECTION: Cameron Parish passes tax renewal, rejects controversial consolidation

Vickie Kiffe defeated Logan Manuel for Cameron Parish School Board District 5.
Vickie Kiffe defeated Logan Manuel for Cameron Parish School Board District 5.(KPLC)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - Cameron Parish voters passed a tax renewal and rejected a disputed consolidation in Tuesday’s election.

Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

PW Prop. No. 1 of 2 - 3.96 Mills In Lieu - PJ - 10 Yrs. - FAILED

YES: 907 (39%) NO: 1,431 (61%)

Shall the Parish of Cameron, Louisiana (the “Parish”), be authorized to levy and collect a tax of three and ninety-six hundredths (3.96) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation in the Parish (the “Tax”) in lieu of 2.64 and 1.32 mills previously approved in the Parish (with $1,764,570.18 estimated and reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the Tax per annum) for a period of ten (10) years, commencing in 2024, for the purpose of economic development and operating and maintaining all Parish facilities in the Parish?

Prop. 1 sparked controversy among parish officials when the sheriff spoke out against the consolidation.

PW Prop. No. 2 of 2 - 6.61 Mills Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs. - PASSED

YES: 1,325 (57%) NO: 1,017 (43%)

Shall the Parish of Cameron, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), be authorized to renew the levy of a tax of six and sixty-one hundredths (6.61) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation in the Parish (the “Tax”) (an estimated $2,945,406.28 reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the Tax per annum) for a period of ten (10) years, commencing in 2024, for the purpose of improving, maintaining, constructing and repairing roads and bridges in the Parish?

Voters in Cameron Parish School Board District 5 also elected Vickie Kiffe.

  • Vickie Kiffe (R) - 156 (68%) - WINNER
  • Logan Manuel (R) - 74 (32%)

